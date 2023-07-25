Morse Asset Management Inc Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

