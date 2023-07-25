Morse Asset Management Inc Takes $720,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $188.63. 209,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

