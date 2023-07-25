Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.8% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $510.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

