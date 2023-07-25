Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Down 4.8%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Free Report) was down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 197,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 205,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Motus GI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 1,018.59% and a negative net margin of 2,893.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile



Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

