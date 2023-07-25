Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Down 4.8%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 197,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 205,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 1,018.59% and a negative net margin of 2,893.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.