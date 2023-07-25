M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

MTB traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average is $132.74.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

