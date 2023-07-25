Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 91,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 166,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

