National Bank Financial Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$92.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.7610265 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

