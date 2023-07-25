NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $114.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.88.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
NetEase Price Performance
NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetEase by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
