Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

