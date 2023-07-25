New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

