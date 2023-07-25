NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

