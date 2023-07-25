Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 429,718 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.