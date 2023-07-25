Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $11.62 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.5 %

IQVIA stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.