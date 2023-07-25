Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,761 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,169,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,147. The stock has a market cap of $269.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

