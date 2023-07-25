Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

