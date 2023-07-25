Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 4.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 13,756,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 38,631,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NKLA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Nikola Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

