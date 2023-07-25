Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.59. 50,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 130,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone ( OTCMKTS:NTTYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software.

