Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.59. 50,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 130,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.
About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software.
