OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 9,573 shares of company stock worth $149,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

