Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 174.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.