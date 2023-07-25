OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. 4,571,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,970,566. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

