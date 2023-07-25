OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. 8,946,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144,938. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

