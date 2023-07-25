OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $488,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 1,038.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 49,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,972. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.