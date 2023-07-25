OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 3,128 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,148. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

