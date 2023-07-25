OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 8,419 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after acquiring an additional 826,805 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 589,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 22,805,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,991,953. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

