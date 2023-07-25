OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,408 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 75.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

SBUX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,968. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.