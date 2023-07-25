OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $914.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $824.91 and its 200 day moving average is $686.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

