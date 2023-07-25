OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 485 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.37. 308,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

