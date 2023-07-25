OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 645 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. 154,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

