OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

ABT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,396. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

