OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AES were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 873,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,914,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 833,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 756,839 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,789. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

