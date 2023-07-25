Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.22 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $12.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,907,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.