Optimum Investment Advisors Has $327,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $427.79. 2,060,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.64 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

