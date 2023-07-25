Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.03. 1,130,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,659. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

