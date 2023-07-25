Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Cut by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $318.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

