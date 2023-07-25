Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.4 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$18.14 and a 1-year high of C$27.45.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.