PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PEP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.49. The stock had a trading volume of 972,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

