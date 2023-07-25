Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 231.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,877,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,126,820. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.