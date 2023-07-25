Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

