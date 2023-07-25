PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

PJT stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. 765,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,037.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

