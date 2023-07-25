Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.75 EPS.

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Polaris by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.