Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,178,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,000. Li Auto comprises about 1.8% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,155,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.74.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.96. 6,359,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,955. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

