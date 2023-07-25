Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for about 0.7% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of EnerSys worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 181,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $113.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

