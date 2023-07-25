Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $43.89. 4,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $212.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
