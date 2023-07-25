Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $43.89. 4,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $212.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $660,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.