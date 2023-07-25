Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Up 0.5%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.57. 4,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

