Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Up 0.5%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.57. 4,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.
Principal Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $38.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF
Principal Value ETF Company Profile
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Value ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.