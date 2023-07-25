Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 491,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,210. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.