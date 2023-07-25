PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $82.72 and last traded at $82.72. Approximately 1,556,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,759,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.
The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.
Insider Activity at PulteGroup
In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PulteGroup Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
