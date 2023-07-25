QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,651. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $154.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

