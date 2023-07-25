QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,231. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $154.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

