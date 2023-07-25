QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,604. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.