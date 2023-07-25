Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.33.

Qualys Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $133.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $4,383,546. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

